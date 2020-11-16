Raipur, Nov 16 (PTI) With 1,110 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs infection count rose to 2,11,644 and the toll to 2,604 on Monday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,90,463 after 140 people were discharged from hospitals, while 1,174 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 18,577 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 79 new cases, taking its total count to 43,457, including 634 deaths.

Korba district recorded 163 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 136, Raigarh 126 and Rajnandagon 103, among other districts, he said.

Of the fatalities, nine took place on Monday and eight on Sunday. Nine had taken place earlier, but were added to the fatality tally on Monday," he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,11,644, new cases 1,110, deaths 2,604, recovered 1,90,463, active cases 18,577, people tested so far 21,48,224.

