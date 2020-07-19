Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) The entire civil courts premises in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow will remain closed on Monday after a lawyer and an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The directions were issued by District Judge A K Ojha after the principal judge of the family court located on the premises told him that an employee of theirs tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Similarly, the Lucknow Bar Association informed the district judge that one of its former office-bearers had contracted the infection. It was demanded that the entire campus be closed and sanitised.

