India News | Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2,000-mark in Nashik; 8 More Die

Nashik, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered eight more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 129 on Monday, while the case tally rose to 2,068 with the addition of 83 fresh infections, officials said.

Among the deceased, seven were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas of this north Maharashtra district, said an official statement issued by the district administration.

Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

Though some of the deceased had succumbed earlier, they were added to the fatality count after their swab reports, which showed them COVID-19 positive, were received on Monday, it said.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 129, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

In addition, with 83 more positive patients, the tally crossed the 2,000-mark and reached 2,068, it said.

Among the 129 people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far, 65 were from Malegaon town, 39 from NMC areas, 17 from other parts of the district and eight from outside Nashik who were receiving treatment here.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease stood at 1,305, the statement said.

Also, 782 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present, it said.

Till date, 15,609 swab samples have been sent for coronavirus testing in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)