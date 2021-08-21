Thane, Aug 21: The COVID-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 220 to reach 5,49,213, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

With nine persons succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,230.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count climbed to 1,34,159, while the death toll stood at 3,275, another official said.

