Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Lashing out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to "track the surge of incoming 2000 rupee notes", especially from the state's "Co-operative Banks/Societies and TASMAC."

In his letter to FM Sitharama on Saturday, he anticipated that "notorious and corrupt" DMK leaders will use the "machinery at their disposal" to exchange their ill-earned 2000 rupee notes.

His remarks came after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 200 denomination bank notes from circulation and said the same can be exchanged till September 30, 2023

"We anticipate that the DMK politicians will use the machinery at their disposal, especially the Co-operative Banks/Societies and TASMAC, to exchange their ill-gotten 2000 rupee notes. Madam, we request that the Finance Ministry instruct the banks to track the surge of incoming 2000 rupee notes through the above sources", he said.

He further said," The people of Tamil Nadu wholeheartedly welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's notification yesterday on the exchange of 2000 rupee notes, till September 30, 2023."

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every decision that is being taken under his leadership.

Annamalai said, "Our Honourable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi avargal's every decision is backed with meticulous planning and detailing, and the people across the country acknowledge the same, as these decisions are always in the best interests of the common people of our country. (ANI)

