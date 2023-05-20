Summerland, May 20: A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and ‘Criminal Cash’ Seized.

The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Crocodile Attack in Goa: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed by Crocodile at Amthane Dam.

The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known on Saturday, the statement said. No further details were provided.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)