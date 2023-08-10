New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In a scathing attack against the Pinarayi Vijayan led-Communist government in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony on Wednesday said that there is widespread corruption and communalism, adding that for the welfare of the people of the state, a change in government is important.

Talking to ANI, Anil Antony said, "In the last 7 years, Kerala has seen the biggest scams and scandals in its history. There is corruption, and communalism is increasing. There was a gold smuggling scam, where CM Office was used to smuggle gold...."

"For the welfare of the people of the state, it is important that there should be a change in govt in the state", he said.

He further expressed his anticipation on BJP coming to power in the state.

"I am confident that in the next elections, the people of Kerala will remove this corrupt government and BJP will come to power. With all the scams coming up in the state, BJP demands the resignation of the CM", he added. (ANI)

