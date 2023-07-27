Sikar, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the newly formed opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) and said that the way Mahatama Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, it is time for Corruption and appeasement to quit India. While addressing a public rally at Sikar, PM Modi said, "With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India?"

"The way Mahatama Gandhi had said Quit India, today's slogan is Bhrashtachar (Corruption) Quit India, Parivarwad Quit India, Tushtikaran (Appeasement) Quit India. Quit India will save the country and help our nation develop," he said. PM Narendra Modi Prays for Good Health of Ashok Gehlot After Rajasthan CM Skips Prime Minister's Event Alleging Speech Censoring (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Sikar

राजस्थान के लोगों का स्नेह मुझे बार-बार इस वीर धरा पर खींच लाता है। सीकर में एक विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूं। https://t.co/pqtftCJJ0J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2023

PM Modi further stated that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan "Indira is India, India is Indira, but the public defeated the Congress. "They had once given the slogan, 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' At that time, they were uprooted by the people. These people of arrogance have done this again," he said. He further stated that Congress has become a directionless party, and its allies have changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did in the past.

"Congress has become a directionless party. Congress and its allies have changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did. They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. Their ways are similar to that of the country's enemy. The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," he said. Ashok Gehlot Alleges His 3-Minute Speech Removed From PM Narendra Modi's Event in Rajasthan Today, PMO Responds.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various developments projects worth crores in Rajasthan's Sikar district, including PM Kisan Samriddhi centres and medical colleges and said that his government is "standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers" of the country.

"The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country," PM Modi said. He said that the central government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.

"Today, after so many decades since independence, such a government has come to power, which understands the pain and sorrow of the farmers, understands their concerns, that's why decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of the farmers in the last 9 years," the PM said, drawing huge applause from the crowd.

PM Modi is on a visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28. PM Modi will reach Rajkot in Gujarat today where he will undertake a walkthrough of Rajkot International Airport.

