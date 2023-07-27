Amid the Twitter war between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the latter's good health while addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan on Thursday. "CM Ashok Gehlot has been ill for some time now & has injured his leg. He was supposed to attend the program today, but could not due to his health conditions. I pray for his good health...", PM stated. Hours before PM Modi's arrival in Rajasthan's Sikar, Gehlot tweeted that he could simply extend a warm greeting to him because the Prime Minister's Office had cancelled his address at an event.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office said that the Chief Minister was the one who had denied attending the event, refuting his claim. Ashok Gehlot Alleges His 3-Minute Speech Removed From PM Narendra Modi's Event in Rajasthan Today, PMO Responds.

PM Narendra Modi Prays for Good Health in Sikar

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "CM Ashok Gehlot has been ill for some time now & has injured his leg. He was supposed to attend the program today, but could not due to his health conditions. I pray for his good health..." pic.twitter.com/T46ke7wNmb — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

