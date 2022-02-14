Jalandhar, Feb 14 (PTI) A month after he cut short his Punjab visit due to a security breach in Ferozepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was unable to pay a visit to a temple here as local authorities could not make necessary arrangements.

Such is the situation of the government in Punjab, the prime minister said while hitting out the Congress, and asserted that he will come to Jalandhar again and pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir.

Modi was addressing a physical poll rally in Jalandhar, his first in Punjab since January 5 when he returned from the state without attending any event, including a public meeting, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur.

The prime minister said it was his desire to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir, “but the police and the administration here said they will not be able to make arrangements".

"They said you leave by helicopter, such is the situation of the government here... But I will come here again and pay obeisance at the temple," said Modi as he addressed the gathering ahead of the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly.

Asserting that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in the state, he said a new chapter of development will start, and mocked the Congress over the infighting in its Punjab unit

The entire country is moving ahead with the pledge of a ‘new India' and that can be realised when there will be "Nawa (new) Punjab", said Modi, who had on February 8 addressed a virtual poll rally for the state polls.

It will be “that Nawa Punjab which will be free from debt and full of opportunities, where every Dalit will get respect and honour, and at every step equal opportunity, that Nawa Punjab where there will be no scope for corruption," he said.

On the infighting in the Congress Punjab unit, Modi asked whether those who fight among themselves can give a stable government.

The Congress policies have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, he said, adding that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a vision for a new Punjab.

"In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," Modi said.

History is witness that the Congress can never work for Punjab, he said and also attacked the AAP, saying some people have come here to play a game of lies and they talk about making Punjab drug free but are experts in opening liquor vends on streets.

“I want to save the young generation,” Modi said as he talked about the drug problem in Punjab.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Dhindsa and Singh were also present at the Jalandhar rally.

