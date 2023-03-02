Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Assembly elections in Nagaland began across the state at 8 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for the counting of votes.

Results will be declared on Thursday for keenly-fought assembly polls in three northeastern states- Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. The three states witnessed high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic about the positive outcome in the three states.

Meghalaya and Nagaland went for the Assembly polls on February 27 while voting was held in Tripura on February 16.

However, the exit polls have predicted a clear victory of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP contested 40 seats while its ally BJP put up candidates for 20 seats in the 60-member House. Akuluto's seat was won uncontested by the BJP.

Congress contested 23 seats in the state.

The NDPP-BJP alliance in the state is led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has said that the party is open to post-poll arrangements. Interestingly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also fielded 16 candidates.

While elections have been held in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya, six more states will go for the assembly polls later this year, before the Lok Sabha battle in 2024.

The outcome of the polls in three northeastern states is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in state polls later this year. BJP is hopeful of the positive outcome, giving it momentum for the poll battles ahead. (ANI)

