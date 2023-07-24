Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): The counting of offerings and donations by devotees to the Kedarnath Dham temple began in a transparent glass room on Monday.

For this purpose, a transparent glass house has been built by Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The donations and valuable materials will be monitored through CCTV cameras in the Glass House.

Also Read | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s Office Attacked by Mob, Five Security Personnel Injured, Curfew Imposed in Tura (Watch Video).

The transparent counting room made of glass was inaugurated on Monday after the worship of Baba Kedarnath. BKTC Executive Officer Ramesh Chandra Tiwari and Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari inaugurated the counting room by participating in prayers.

Vedpathi Yashodhar Maithani, Lokendra Ruwadi, Pradeep Semwal, Arvind Shukla, priest Shivling were present on this occasion. BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay is making efforts to bring financial transparency in the functioning of the committee.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tripura: Quake Measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Khowai District, No Reports of Damage.

The idea of having a glass house was conceptualised by him through a donor to maintain transparency in the donations offered to the temple.

There was some delay in the construction of the Glass House owing to continuous adverse weather conditions this year which led to difficulties in transporting material to the Kedarnath Dham.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)