Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Following an FIR being registered against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded strict action from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the BJP leader.

In a post on X, Mayawati shared, "The FIR lodged late last night after the High Court's strictness against the Madhya Pradesh minister who made derogatory remarks about the Muslim woman colonel, heroine of Army's Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre, is appropriate, but the country is waiting for action from the BJP."

She trained guns on those making "uncivilised and indecent" remarks targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, saying that such statements would "destroy the good atmosphere" being celebrated due to the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The court said the minister must speak with "responsibility."

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustus George Masih said a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible when this country is going through such a situation and must know what he is saying.

The bench also agreed to hear tomorrow Shah's plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 14 order, which ordered the registration of an FIR against him for his remarks on Qureshi.

An FIR was registered against Vijay Shah on Wednesday night over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The FIR was filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)This comes after a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur took suo motu cognisance against him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR.

A short time later, Office of Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in a post on X, said, "Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah."

This comes after Kunwar Vijay Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

The state minister later apologised, expressing regret over his remark, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times." (ANI)

