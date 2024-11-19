Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the country's first night safari in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow will become operational by December 2026.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence here, the chief minister said that the safari, spread over 900 acres, would boast of a cafeteria, 7D theatre, auditorium, and ample parking space among other features.

"Lucknow's night safari would become a new destination for nature lovers globally," Adityanath said, adding that the project is a major initiative of the state government and approval for its construction has been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.

After reviewing the presentation on the proposed Kukrail Night Safari Park and Zoo, he directed that both projects be completed by June 2026, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the need to develop a sustainable model for the economy of the night safari and zoo and instructed that 72 per cent of the area be developed with greenery and that the focus should be on solar energy projects.

"Uttar Pradesh will gift the country its first night safari by December 2026. The construction of both the night and day safaris will take place in phases over 900 acres in Lucknow," the CM said, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, the night safari area will be developed with themed sections like Indian Walking Trail, Indian Foothill, Indian Wetland, Arid India and African Wetland. Tourists will be able to explore the night safari park via a 5.5 km tramway and a 1.92 km pathway.

The main attractions of the night safari will include the Asiatic Lion, Gharial, Bengal Tiger, Flying Squirrel, Leopard, Hyena, and more, the statement said.

A world-class wildlife hospital and rescue centre is also proposed as part of the night safari project and 63 enclosures will be built in the zoo to be set up in the Kukrail forest area, according to the statement.

Key attractions of the zoo will include Sarus Cranes, Swamp Deer, Himalayan Bears, South African Giraffes, African Lions, and Chimpanzees. The zoo will be developed with themed areas such as African Savannah, Incredible India, and Engineered Wetland, it stated.

Adityanath also hoped that once the project is complete, it will feature on the international tourism map, attracting foreign tourists as well. The project will also be connected to other tourist destinations in Lucknow.

He instructed that the process of identifying animals, bringing them in, and setting up quarantine should begin immediately. The project will also include the development of an eco-tourism zone.

He directed officials that proper arrangements be made for a quarantine centre, veterinary hospital, post-operation facilities, and an operation theatre.

He also suggested that the 'Adventure Zone' should feature attractions like a zip line, Burma bridge, pedal boats, sky roller, and animal-themed kids' activities among others.

