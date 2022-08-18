Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a house in Shamli district on Thursday, police said. They are suspected to have died by suicide.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was launched, they said.

Also Read | 59% Employers Keen on Hiring Freshers in India in July-December 2022: Report.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek said, "The deceased have been identified as Akash and Sadia. Their bodies were found at the house of a relative of Sadia in Tana village under the Gharipukhta police station area."

A team of forensic experts found a poisonous substance from the spot, he said.

Also Read | 5G Launch Update: After Spectrum Allocation, Narendra Modi Govt Has Big Advice For Telcos.

According to local people, the victims were in a relationship and wanted to get married but their families were against it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)