In a shocking incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a husband-wife duo, identified as Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, brutally beat the grandmother with a wooden scale in their home in the Barkheda area, where they operate a salon shop. A viral video depicts the man holding down the elderly woman while his wife viciously assaults her. Reportedly, police took action after the video circulated widely, revealing that the couple attacked the grandmother for allegedly not cooking satisfactory food. Following public outcry and the evidence provided by the video, the authorities swiftly arrested the accused duo. Bhopal Shocker: Woman, Her Two Daughters Found Dead at Home in Gunga, Third Daughter Survives; Audio Messages Reveal She Was Tortured for 'Not Being Able To Bear a Son'.

Viewer Discretion Advised: Elderly Woman Assaulted

