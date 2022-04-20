Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.

Vinod Kumar (25) and his wife Kranti Devi (20), residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said.

Also Read | Oppo A55s 5G 2022 With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

“A mysterious explosion took place outside a slum in Kotranka late Tuesday night. A husband-wife duo sustained injuries and was hospitalised,” police said in a statement, adding that both of them are out of danger.

The police said the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation is in progress.

Also Read | Naresh Kumar, 1987-Batch IAS Officer, Appointed As Delhi's New Chief Secretary.

The investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the explosion, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)