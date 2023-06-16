Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A special court here on Friday accepted a closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a cheating case against local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj and others.

The CBI in 2020 registered a case against five persons, including Kamboj, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery pertaining to a loan of Rs 57.26 crore from the Bank of India.

After an investigation, the Central probe agency filed a closure before the special CBI court.

Special judge SM Menjonge accepted the closure report after the complainant did not object to it, and then disposed of the matter.

Between 2013 and 2018, as per the CBI, Mumbai-based firm Avyaan Overseas Private Limited and its managing director Mohit Kamboj, along with an unknown public servant, entered into an agreement with the bank's Mid Corporate Branch in the Fort area.

The agency said the intention was to cheat through “FB purchase/ Foreign Bills Negotiation Limit and Export Packing Credit Limit facilities worth Rs 60 crore (approx.) extended to the firm”.

It was also alleged in the complaint that the accused company diverted the funds obtained from the bank followed by forging and fabrication of documents in support of their claim, which resulted in a loss of Rs 57.26 crore to the bank.

The bank alleged that Kamboj was the guarantor and managing director in Avyaan Overseas Private Limited, engaged in the manufacture and export of handcrafted gold jewellery to Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries.

