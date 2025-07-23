New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday deferred the order on framing of charge in the IRCTC hotel scam case. Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others are accused in this case.

This case is related to alleged corruption in the tender for IRCTC hotels.

Special judge Vishal Gogne sought clarification from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and listed the matter on August 5.

The court had reserved the order on May 29 after hearing submissions by the counsel for the Investigation Agency and for the accused persons on a day-to-day basis.

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguements on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta and other accused persons. There are 14 accused in this case.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, alongwith Advocate Manu Mishra, had argued for CBI that there was corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts.

"There is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons", the CBI said.

This case is connected to a period when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was given to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar.

The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI had filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav that there is no material to frame charges against him in the IRCTC corruption case, and he deserves discharge in this case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there were irregularities on the part of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The tenders were awarded in a fair manner. There is insufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges. (ANI)

