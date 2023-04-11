Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A sessions court here on Tuesday denied bail to the motorist who allegedly ran over and killed a 57-year-old jogger in Worli area of south Mumbai last month.

Additional sessions judge M S Kulkarni rejected the bail plea of Sumer Merchant, who had claimed that he did not see the victim because of a blind spot.

Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, a tech firm CEO, was hit by a speeding car during her morning walk on the Worli seaface promenade on March 19.

While opposing the bail plea, the police claimed that Merchant was driving at a speed of 95 to 100 km per hour, and did so, despite knowing that the spot was accident prone. In a written response filed before the court, the police further cited that according to the blood sample report, the alcohol level in the accused's blood was 137 mg in 100 ml, which is way above the permissible limit.

A magistrate court had denied bail to the accused motorist, following which he approached the sessions court.

The magistrate had held that though the accused blamed the sharp turn on the road for the accident, from the record and photographs filed on record, there appears no such blind spot.

