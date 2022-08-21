New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Tihar jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Praveen Yadav alias Model, an alleged sharpshooter of Ashok Pradhan gang, from the rival gang of Neeraj Bawania and his gang members.

The court passed the direction while remanding Yadav to judicial custody in Tihar jail. He was arrested by the special cell of Delhi police after an encounter in the MG Road area on the morning of August 14, 2022.

Duty Magistrate Ajay Narwal of Patiala House Court after hearing the submission of counsel for Praveen Yadav passed the directions. The court also issued directions to jail authorities to provide him spectacle and handkerchief.

Advocate Rishabh Jain, counsel for the accused, submitted that his client is being linked to a rival gang of Neeraj Bawania and if Yadav is kept in Tihar jail, his safety may be in danger. He also submitted that Yadav may be shifted to Rohini Jail.

After hearing the submission of the counsel, the court ordered, "Jail Superintendent is directed to ensure the safety of the accused person and take the necessary action as per rules. Further, he is also directed to pass necessary order for providing the aforesaid articles."

The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Praveen Yadav on the basis of secret information. The FIR stated that police received secret information that the sharpshooter of Rajesh Bawania and Ashok Pradhan gang would come to Ghitorni area to meet his associate on the morning of August 14, 2022.

On this information, police had laid a trap on MG Road. On the tip-off, the raiding police party had tried to stop his car. After being trapped Yadav fired at the police. After a cross firing, he was overpowered by the team of special cell of the Delhi Police.

Police had recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from his possession. He was taken on 6 days of remand for interrogation. He was produced in court on Saturday after the police remand.

According to the FIR, Yadav has been involved in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He was also wanted in case of murder and attempt to murder registered in KN Katju Marg police station in Rohini District. He was also carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

It is also alleged that the car he was driving was robbed from Rani Bagh area. He was driving the car with fake number plates. (ANI)

