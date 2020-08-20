Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) An Udhampur court on Thursday framed charges of cheating and fraud against 12 persons for their alleged roles in duping an industrialist of Rs 5.60 crore on the pretext of selling him a precious metal on cheap rates.

The court of Udhampur chief judicial magistrate framed charges against the accused saying that material available on the file and submission made by the prosecution, all 12 accused are prima facie guilty of committing offences of cheating and fraud.

The ASJ framed charges against the accused after they pleaded “not guilty” and claimed trial.

The formal trial of accused starts after framing of charges.

The case pertained to the alleged tricking of local industrialist Raj Kumar Gupta in giving accused Mohmmad Iqbal Mir and Pervez Ahmed Mir of Batote a sum of Rs 5.60 crore for purchasing some “precious metal” from some nomads of Patnitop.

On Gupta's complaint, the case was initially registered by the district police but was later transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch, which filed the charge sheet in the case, indicting 12 persons.

The indicted accused are Irfan Hamid Zargar, Mohmmad Iqbal, Mohmmad Akhter Mir, Muddasir, Abdul Jaleel (all of J&K), Ventakata Krishana Madgula (tester of the precious metal), Parvej Ahmed Mir, Tahir Bakerwal, Imran Khan, Gundeep Singh, Angat Manhas, and Sandeep Singh Rana.

