New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Saket District Court granted the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawala, the opportunity to recall and examine four Prosecution witnesses in the Shraddha Walker murder case. Poonawala is the sole accused in the case.

The court has granted only one opportunity to examine these Prosecution witnesses. Earlier, the opportunity was closed due to non-examination.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar has granted the opportunity to examine these witnesses by the counsel for the accused.

"The said witnesses appear to be material witnesses, and in order to ensure a fair trial, one opportunity is hereby granted to the accused to cross-examine the said witnesses, namely, witnesses Sunil Kumar Mishra, Abhay Singh, Manveer Singh, and Krishan Kumar Khandelwal," ASJ Kakkar ordered on March 28.

The court made it clear that only one opportunity shall be granted. This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari, counsel for the accused, moved an application on August 5, 2024, for recalling these witnesses.

In the application, it was stated that the said witnesses could not be cross-examined as the main counsel was not well and the opportunity for cross-examination of the said witnesses was closed.

It was further stated that the accused shall be severely prejudiced if he is not given an opportunity to cross-examine the said witnesses.

It was prayed that the said witnesses be allowed to be recalled for their cross-examination. The application was opposed by the Delhi police. In the reply, it was stated that the poor health of the main counsel for the accused does not absolve the accused of the responsibility to ensure effective legal representation at the proceedings.

It is, therefore, prayed that the application be dismissed, police argued. After allowing the application, the court recalled two witnesses for cross-examination on April 4. (ANI)

