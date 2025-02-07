New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Delhi court has "honourably" acquitted an Army Major of rape charges, holding the FIR against him was "false" and filed with ulterior motives.

While ordering a case of perjury against the woman, additional sessions judge Pawan Kumar said the officer underwent the "trauma of trial" for such a heinous offence based on a "false story of rape".

"A false FIR was lodged against the accused for ulterior motives and he deserves honourable acquittal. The accused stands honourably acquitted of the offences for which he has been facing the trial,” said the court.

The complainant, the officer's domestic help, resided at the servant quarters in his residence. She alleged the Army officer raped her on the intervening night of July 12-13 in 2018. It also came on record that her husband was found hanging on the same night and a probe report held it be a case of suicide.

In its judgment on January 3, the court said, "On a careful scrutiny of the facts and evidence and in the guiding light of settled legal prepositions, this court is of the view that the testimony of the prosecutrix is full of material contradictions and improvements. The prosecutrix is inconsistent in her statements throughout the investigation and trial.”

The court said it would be "highly unsafe" to convict the accused, represented by advocate Bharat Chugh, based on the complainant's uncorroborated sole testimony and observed the accused, serving in the army, suffered irreparable loss to his reputation because of "false litigation".

"The courts are not merely the protector of constitutional and legal rights of the aggrieved, rather, they act as healers to administer the panacea of justice to the aggrieved. The term aggrieved is not confined to the complainant and there may be cases where the accused can be a real sufferer,” it said.

The court said it took one's lifetime to build a reputation but a “few lies” could destroy it.

An acquittal simpliciter (unconditional acquittal of an accused from criminal charges) could not compensate for the "agony" endured by the accused, it added.

The directed the complaint for perjury ought be sent to a competent court.

