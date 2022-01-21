New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a bail petition moved by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional officer Akil Ahmed, recently arrested in alleged bribery case.

Following the raids and recovery of cash, the CBI has recently arrested the Regional Officer of NHAI posted in Bangalore and four private persons including the General Manager of a private company in an alleged bribery of Rs 20 lakh, CBI had said after arresting.

The Special CBI Judge Vinod Yadav on Friday sought response of CBI and fixed the matter for January 25,2022 for detail hearing in the matter.

Bail plea moved through Advocates Ashwath Sitaraman and Saaduzzaman stated that the applicant's arrest has been made without cause and without following the procedure established by law. The entire allegation is conjectural as the applicant has no discretion as Regional Officer, to do any favour to Dilip Buildcon, or clear any bill. This was a newly begun project, awarded by a committee of which Applicant was not a part.

This was not a case of arrest at all, and is eminently a case for release on bail. Applicant has an impeccable record of service. CBI itself sought judicial custody after 9 days of police custody, and there is no requirement of continued custody especially in the time of the pandemic, stated bail petition.

While seeking bail, the plea also stated that the allegation based on secret information that he is habitual in taking bribes has no basis in fact and no sanctity in law. Secret information is inadmissible in evidence for proving a circumstance. There are no chances of the Applicant tampering with the prosecution Evidence or influencing prosecution witnesses. Most of the evidence in the present case is in the custody/possession of the prosecution and hence no person can tamper with such evidence, let

After arresteding on December 31, a CBI official said that after searches in several cities across the country and we have recovered Rs 4 crores in cash.

"Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused at multiple locations including in New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurgaon, and Bhopal, which led to the including recovery of Rs 4 crore cash," he said. (ANI)

