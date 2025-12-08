New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Monday granted one day custody of Chaitanyanand Saraswati to the Delhi police in a fake number plate case. He was formally arrested by the Delhi police while he was under judicial custody in a molestation case.

It is alleged that he was using a fake diplomatic number plate. A case has been registered under sections of cheating, forgery etc., under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Vande Mataram Debate: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Family Hails PM Narendra Modi's Gesture To Celebrate 150 Years of Vande Mataram in Parliament (Watch Videos).

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar granted a one-day remand of Chaitnyanand Saraswati after considering the application of the Delhi police.

He will be produced before the court tomorrow at 4 PM. Delhi Police had sought 2 days' custody of Saraswati to interrogate him in the present case.

Also Read | Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati and opposed the plea for police custody.

Earlier, on November 27, the court had issued a production warrant to produce him in a cheating case. Delhi Police had arrested him formally while in judicial custody.

The court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four other accused persons, including three women, in a molestation case. Saraswati was arrested on September 28 in Agra.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet on November 26 under sections 75(2), 79, 232, 351(3), 238 (b) etc of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)