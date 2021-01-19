Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) A revenue official was on Tuesday sentenced to two years imprisonment by an anti-corruption court in a bribery case here, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Balwan Singh, Patwari of Halqa Flora Nagbani, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in 2011 from a person who had applied for 'Nakal Jamabandi' of his eight kanals of land for sanctioning of a loan from a bank for the purchase of a tractor, the spokesperson said.

After obtaining sanction, he said, the case was charge-sheeted in the court of Additional Anti-Corruption Court, Jammu, which convicted the accused by holding him guilty under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

“The court has ordered him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two years for each offence but both the sentences shall run concurrently,” the spokesperson said.

He said the court also ordered the convict to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for each offence and in case of default of payment, to undergo further imprisonment of two months for each offence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)