New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A Delhi court will pronounce on Saturday its order on an application moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, seeking a direction to Tihar jail officials to provide him food items according to his religious beliefs.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, adjourned the matter for November 26.

The application has also sought a direction to the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up.

It alleged that Jain was not being provided basic food and medical facilities inside the prison.

The application alleged that from the day of Jain's arrest on May 31, he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and "being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products". It claimed that he was "a strict adherent of Jainism".

The jail administration denied the allegation and told the court that it was wrong to expect the authorities concerned to give special treatment to an inmate, claiming that it provides nutritional and balanced diet to all prisoners without any discrimination on caste, creed or religion.

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

