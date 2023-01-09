Barabanki (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Two teenage cousin sisters died in Jharswan village of Baddupur police station area of the district on Monday after eating 'petha' (sweet) in a suspected case of food poisoning, police said.

"Neetu and Kamini, both 18-years-old, consumed the adulterated sweet Sunday night. They fell ill and were rushed to different private hospitals. The sisters died during treatment on Monday," Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Ashutosh Mishra said.

On getting information about the matter, Inspector Rajkumar reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Police said the family had no clue from where the victims got the sweet.

Mishra said the matter is being investigated.

