Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 109 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the city's infection count to 15,543.

The fatality of a 74-year-old woman took the death toll due to the disease to 244, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

The number of active cases in the city is 1,002, it said.

Sixty-four patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 14,297, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates First-of-its-kind Giant Air Purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market.

A total of 1,20,681 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,04,431 tested negative while reports of 128 samples were awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)