Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 137 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 4,52,547, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh Gets Z-Plus Security on His Release on Furlough From Haryana Jail.

Of the new cases, 100 were from the Jammu division and 37 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Jamnu district recorded the highest 30 cases followed by 25 in Doda district, they said, adding that there are 1,448 active cases in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Dhani App Identity Theft: Hundreds Fall Victim to PAN Identity Theft on IndiaBulls-Owned Fintech Platform.

The overall recoveries have reached 4,46,352, officials said, adding the death toll stands at 4,747.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)