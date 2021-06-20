Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,252 on Sunday with 14 more fatalities, while 585 new cases took the infection count to 3,11,794, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were from Jammu division and 462 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 136 cases followed by 69 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases stands at 8,631, while 2,98,911 people have recovered so far from the infection, officials said.

The death toll has risen to 4,252 after 14 patients died in the past 24 hours, they said.

The number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory is 24, officials added.

