Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 165 new Covid cases and one more death due to the disease on Sunday, officials said.

One person succumbed to the disease in Dausa, taking the death toll to 9,667 in the state, according to bulletin by the health department.

There are 651 active cases in the state and nine people have recovered from the infection, it added.

