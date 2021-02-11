Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported 13 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,184, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 78-year-old man took the toll to 344, as per the bulletin.

There are 140 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

A total of 30 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 20,700, it said.

A total of 2,30,418 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,08,291 tested negative while reports of 122 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)