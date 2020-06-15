India News | COVID-19: 133 New Cases Take MP Count to 10,935

Bhopal, Jun 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,935 with 133 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours, including 40 in capital Bhopal, an official said on Monday.

With six people losing their lives to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll reached 465 in the state, he added.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"In that last 24 hours, Bhopal reported the highest 40 cases, followed by 20 in Ratlam. Four deaths were reported in Indore and one each in Burhanpur and Sagar," he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 29 districts since Sunday evening.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts, six of them did not have any active case as on Monday, a state health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by six to 4,069 and death toll to 174, it said.

Bhopal has 2,235 cases, while 72 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

There are 1,074 active containment zones in the state at present, officials said.

On Monday, 226 persons were discharged from the hospitals.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,935, active cases 2,567, new cases 133, death toll 465, recovered 7,903, total number of tested people 2,58,040. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)