Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 15 more fatalities due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 4,780, while 741 new cases took the infection count to 1,51,538.

Five deaths were reported from Jalandhar, three from Mohali, two each from Amritsar and Ludhiana and one each from Sangrur, Patiala and Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 7,888 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, as per the bulletin.

Jalandhar reported 143 new cases, followed by 113 in Mohali and 92 in Ludhiana, among fresh cases recorded in the state.

A total of 664 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,38,870, as per the bulletin.

Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 157 are on oxygen support.

A total of 31,81,773 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin stated.

