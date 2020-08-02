Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 18 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the state's toll to 423, while 792 fresh cases took its tally to 17,853, a medical bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, eight were reported from Ludhiana, four from Patiala, three from Amritsar, and one each from Tarn Taran, Pathankot and Mohali, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (147), Patiala (100), Jalandhar (98), Moga (84), Mohali (52), Amritsar (44), Ferozepur (42), Barnala (35), and Sangrur (25).

A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery. So far, 11,466 people have been cured of the disease, according to the bulletin.

As of now, there are 5,964 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Eleven patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 146 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 5,99,651 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

