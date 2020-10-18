Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 183 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 40,210, while five deaths, including four within city limits, took the toll to 1,889, an official said.

He said 190 people were discharged during the day, with both urban and rural areas of the district having more people walk out of hospitals than in, taking the overall count of such cases to 34,840.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: Five Naxals Killed in Operation by Security Forces.

The city reported 167 new cases and saw 172 people getting discharged, while these figures for the rural part were 16 and 18 respectively.

After a review, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was left with 107 micro containment areas as it removed six areas from the list and added seven new ones.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

The AMC's COVID-19 bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon said north-west zone, with 525 cases, had overtaken west zone's 521, while central zone has the lowest number of active cases at 301.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)