Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported two more COVID-19-related deaths pushing the toll to 312 while 56 more cases took the infection tally to 19,184.

There are 364 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 79 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 18,508, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,70,841 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,50,787 tested negative while reports of 125 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)