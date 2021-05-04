Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) Two 'Oxygen Express' trains left from Hapa near Jamnagar and Mundra Port in Gujarat for Delhi on Tuesday with 12 tankers containing 244 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), Western Railway officials said.

While the train that left from Hapa with five tankers carrying 104 tons of LMO, supplied by Reliance Industries, is en route to Delhi Cantonment, the one that left Mundra Port is headed for Tughlakabad station with seven tankers holding 140 MT oxygen supplied by the United Arab Emirates, it added.

"Both trains will arrive at their destinations on Wednesday. Western Railway, so far, has run four Oxygen Express trains, transporting 373 tons of LMO," a railway release said, adding that these services were being given top priority on the network so that they reach as quickly as possible in view of the demand for the gas amid a rise in COVID-9 cases.

"So far, till May 3, Railways has delivered approximately 1,125 tons of LMO in 76 tankers to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (109.71 MT) and Telangana (63.6 MT)," the WR release informed.

