Amravati (Maha), Oct 26 (PTI) Amravati's COVID-19 count increased by 20 to reach 15,977 on Monday, while two deaths took the toll to 360, an official said.

The recovery rate of the district touched 91.86 as the number of people discharged reached 14,753, including 69 on Monday, he added.

Amravati now has 864 active cases.

