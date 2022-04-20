Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 7,91,692.

Of the fresh infections, Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 14.

A health department bulletin said 13 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,387.

The recovery rate stood at 99.46 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,985 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 194.

