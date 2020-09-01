Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Chandigarh reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 57, while 204 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,550.

A 76-year-old man succumbed to the disease at the government medical college and hospital here, as per a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Weekend Lockdown to Continue in Uttar Pradesh; Shops to Remain Shut Only on Sundays.

He was also suffering from diabetes and chronic kidney disease, it said.

There are 1,939 active cases of the disease here now, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

A total 120 more patients have been discharged after they recovered from the infection. This takes the number of recoveries to 2,551, it said.

A total of 31,268 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 26,440 tested negative, while reports in 93 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)