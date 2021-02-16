Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government.

The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said.

The government has started administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679 healthcare workers receiving the second shot.

As many as 7,884 healthcare workers and 15,377 frontline workers received the first dose, while 4,437 healthcare workers received the second dose (on Tuesday)," said the statement.

However, the second dose was not administered in districts such as Buldana, Beed, Chandrapur and Dhule, it added.

