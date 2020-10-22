Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the toll to 212 while 53 fresh cases took the infection count to 13,848, officials said.

There are 712 active cases in the city as of now, according to the medical bulletin.

A total of 82 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 12,924, it said.

A total of 98,981 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 84,536 tested negative while reports of 142 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

