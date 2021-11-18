Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,897 and the toll to 38,165, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 369 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,47,354.

Out of 313 new cases reported today, 179 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 236 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,349.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.27 per cent.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Thursday, 2 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 179, Mysuru 51, Tumakuru 20, Hassan 13, Uttara Kannada Kannada 11, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,54,642, followed by Mysuru 1,79,494 and Tumakuru 1,20,984.

Cumulatively a total of 5.24 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 86,690 were tested on Thursday alone.

