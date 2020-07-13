Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) will be launching the 40th India Carpet Expo for the first time in virtual mode from August 21 to 25 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The expo provides a great and unique opportunity for the member exporters to get themselves associated with the event as an exhibitor to reach out to global buyers, read a statement.

"Virtual exhibition is a new concept for the member exporters, buyers and council, the CEPC and the whole committee of administration is hopeful that the virtual exhibition will be a grand success, and the industry will enter into a new era with the help of technology and opening the doors of the global market in the coronavirus scenario will be a milestone," said Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC.

The CEPC on Monday arranged a demo of the virtual exhibition for members, including Umesh Kumar Gupta, Abdul Rub, Onkar Nath Mishra, Rajender Prashad Mishra, Sriram Maurya, Sanjay Gupta, Husain Jafar Husaini, Bodh Raj Malhotra and Sandeep Kataria. (ANI)

