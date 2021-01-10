Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) A total of 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the infection count to 20,295 according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 327, as per bulletin.

There are currently 241 active cases, it said.

A total of 31 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 19,727, as per bulletin.

A total of 1,92,376 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,71,141 have tested negative while reports of 52 samples were awaited, it added. PTI CHS VSD

