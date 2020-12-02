Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana posted 565 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to over 2.70 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,462.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 106, followed by Rangareddy 43 and Medchal Malkajgiri 42 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 1.

As many as9,266 patients are under treatment and51,562 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 55.51 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.49 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.03 per cent, while it was 94 per cent in the country.

