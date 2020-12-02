Mumbai, December 2: India's coronavirus tally neared 95 lakh with 36,604 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. With 501 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,38,122. The total active cases increased to 4,28,644.

The number of discharged cases jumped to 89,32,647 with 43,062 new discharges in a single day. The daily COVID-19 case count in India has remained below 50,000 for most of November, despite around one million tests being conducted per day. India's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Below 50,000 for Most of November, Despite Around Million Tests Per Day.

On Tuesday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the government has never spoken of inoculating the entire country as and when a vaccine for coronavirus is approved. The government had earlier demarcated a priority list, which included around 1 crore healthcare professionals, police and armed forces personnel, people aged above 50 years in age and those below 50 with co-morbidities.

Top US health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months.

